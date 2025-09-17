More than 21,000 Utah children are being raised by relatives other than biological parents

It's Kinship Care Month: A time to recognize and celebrate the critical role of kinship caregivers when birth parents can't provide a stable, loving home.

In Utah more than 21,000 children are being raised by relatives other than their biological parents.

These kinship caregivers are grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins or adult siblings.

In Utah, the Children's Service Society supports these caregivers through its GRANDfamilies program.

It provides free services for all kinship families including case management, psyco-educational classes, Friend 2 Friend events, and clinical services.

Encarni Gallardo, Executive Director, says the services are essential because many family members, and especially grandparents, are not actively searching to be parents again.

They are at a time in their lives when their goals are different. They step up a caregiver role at a time when they are not only grieving their family situation, but also the loss of what they have planned for their future.

Going through this mourning time without support and without knowing how to get through it only increases the possibilities of family anxiety and disruption.

Like most nonprofits, donations and volunteers are essential. If you'd like to participate, please visit cssutah.org.

Robert Korycinski, Associate Program Officer for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah's charitable arm, Cambia Health Foundation, is supporting the mission of the Children's Service Society.

Robert says, "As a member of the grantmaking team, it is my pleasure to mention the $50k grant that Regence's philanthropic arm, Cambia Health Foundation, awarded to Children's Service Society this year."

The funding directly supports the GRANDfamilies program which aligns with two of the foundation's priorities, Healthy and Connected Aging and Resilient Children and Families.

You're also invited to support the cause by attending the Perennial Hope Gala & Action on September 19, 2025 at The Garden Place at Heritage Park in Salt Lake City.

Purchase your tickets here and see and bid on auction items here.