Motorcycle Ride for a Cause

Join the ride and support a good cause!

Abate Utah along with many other sponsors has organized a Motorcycle Ride to support The Christmas Box International whose mission is to prevent child abuse, neglect, trafficking or homelessness and improve the quality of life for children, teens, and young adults.

Even if you don't own or ride motorcycles you can still support by donating items such as clothes and personal hygiene.

You do not need to sign up ahead of time... registration is 10 - 11am at 3900 South 320 East, Salt Lake City and is $20 per motorcycle.

The ride returns around 3-330 pm and anyone is welcome to enjoy the music, food, as well as shop at the various vendors.