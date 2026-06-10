Mountain America Credit Union partnered with Scripps Sports to donate $50 for every Mammoth goal this year

Mountain America Credit Union partnered with Scripps Sports to donate $50 for every goal scored this season by the Utah Mammoth.

This partnership turns every goal into a meaningful impact, supporting cancer research and patient care right here in our community.

This is the second year of the goals initiative, building on last year's $12,000 donation to Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

This season, the Utah Mammoth scored 286 total goals, resulting in another $14,300 donation to Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

Since launching this partnership in 2006, the credit union has contributed more than $550,000.

The check was presented on Fox 13's The PLACE to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, which is the fundraising entity of Huntsman Cancer Institute.

For more information please visit: macu.com.