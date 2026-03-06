MountainStar Healthcare announces $25,000 grant to Granite Education Foundation to help feed students

March is National Nutrition Month® and to celebrate, representatives of the HCA Healthcare Mountain Division – known locally as MountainStar Healthcare – presented the Granite Education Foundation with a $25,000 Community Catalyst Grant from the HCA Healthcare Foundation. The grant will help address food insecurity and community need in Salt Lake County. The funding was made possible through the HCA Healthcare Foundation’s Healthier Tomorrow Fund, a community impact fund that addresses high-priority needs.

Healthcare executives and clinical leaders from the division and St. Mark’s Hospital participated in a formal check presentation on Thursday, followed by a service project where they packed meal and snack kits that will be provided for K-12 students so they don’t go hungry.

Katie King, the Chief Nursing Officer at Utah’s first hospital, and Remi Prince, the programs and volunteer manager for Granite Education Foundation, visited with FOX13’s The PLACE host, Ashley Hawk, at the event hosted at the local foundation’s headquarters.

“The Granite School District consists of 55,000 students, 80 schools, and 3,000 teachers. With almost half of students qualifying for Free or Reduced Lunch, Granite Education Foundation focuses on meeting students' basic needs, so they are able to present their full selves in the classroom,” Prince said. “HCA Healthcare Foundation's gift to GEF's Food Assistance pillar will make a pivotal impact on students' access to food on weekends, in school, and in emergencies.”

As a mother and nurse leader at St. Mark’s Hospital, King says she feels a profound sense of obligation to serve children in our community.

“Above all else, HCA Healthcare is committed to the care and improvement of human life. That is our mission statement and we take it seriously. Caring for patients is only part of what we do; our care extends beyond the walls of our facilities and into our communities,” King explained. “These kids are our patients; they are our patients’ children. They are our neighbors, they are our children’s classmates, and they deserve to have the best shot at success. No child should go hungry.”

National Nutrition Month® is an annual campaign established in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. During the month of March, everyone is invited to learn about making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits.

Hawk, a Registered Dietician, understands the importance of simple caloric intake when it comes to children who experience hunger.

“In the world of good, better, best, we would all love to serve kids the best food available. But we are fighting a calorie battle and good is better than nothing. I will take good over nothing any day,” Sean Neal, Chief Development Officer for Granite Education Foundation, said.

“In the most dire circumstances, these donations directly make it possible for our students to have food on the weekend for those who rely heavily on school breakfast and lunch for support,” Prince added. “Thank you, HCA Healthcare. We are so grateful!”

The Granite Education Foundation reports that thus far in the 2025-2026 school year, more than 60,000 student weekend kits and over 62,000 snack kits have been distributed. This, in addition to 8,019 cases of food/snacks provided to district schools.

The mission of Granite Education Foundation (GEF) is to reduce barriers to learning and increase access to opportunities for students and teachers in Granite School District. To donate to Granite Education Foundation, visit GraniteKids.org.

Since 1998, the HCA Healthcare Foundation has contributed over $242 million in grants and matching gifts to more than 500 agencies and organizations, focusing on those that promote health and well-being, education and quality of life.

The mission of the HCA Healthcare Foundation is to promote health and well-being and strive to make a positive impact in all the communities HCA Healthcare serves. For more information about the foundation, visit www.hcahealthcareimpact.com.

St. Mark’s Hospital is one of eight MountainStar Healthcare hospitals in Utah. If you’re interested in learning about the Utah health system or other community efforts MountainStar Healthcare hospitals engage in, visit MountainStar.com.