MountainStar Healthcare & Galen College of Nursing Address Shortage with Utah Campus

DRAPER, Utah – A new nursing school is open in the Beehive State with the hope of tackling Utah’s nursing shortage. In 2023, MountainStar Healthcare and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, brought Galen College of Nursing to the Salt Lake Valley. Now, they’re excited to open their doors to students soon for in-person classes.

FOX13’s The PLACE had the exciting opportunity to tour the new facility and learn more about the programs offered at Galen College. The nursing school is located in Draper, near the city’s only hospital, MountainStar Healthcare’s Lone Peak Hospital.

According to a recent report, there will be an estimated 200K-450K shortage of nurses in the U.S. by 2025, influenced by increased demand from an aging population, more nurses leaving the profession, and the inadequate supply of graduates from nursing schools. As a single-purpose nursing college with a mission to increase access to quality nursing education, Galen’s new Draper location is expected to help address Utah’s nursing workforce needs.

Representatives with MountainStar Healthcare say it is critical that Utahns have access to nursing education in order to meet the increasing healthcare needs of our communities.

“We are excited to work with Galen to welcome more passionate people into the nursing profession to care for Utahns. Many of the communities we serve are among the fastest growing in the nation, and it’s critical that we ensure access to nursing education as we continue to meet the changing healthcare needs in the Beehive State. Having one of the nation’s leading nurse educators right here in the Wasatch Front will help us nurture the pipeline of new nurses and also provide continuing education options to the thousands of nurses and clinicians already serving Utahns within the MountainStar Healthcare family,” explained Jen Boren, MountainStar Healthcare’s Chief Nursing Executive.

The 31,920 sq. ft. campus features modern resources – from advanced patient simulation laboratories to classroom environments designed to encourage practice-based learning – creating a unique hands-on learning experience. Galen’s student support model has helped over 30,000 graduates enter the profession over the last three decades.

Offered Programs

Whether you are new to nursing or want to advance your nursing career, Galen College of Nursing provides an extraordinary student experience, combining academic rigor with individualized support, state-of-the-art hands-on learning and caring, supportive faculty and staff. With plans for continued expansion, Galen is one of the largest educators of nurses in the country and proud to support the development of nurses – crucial to quality healthcare.

For those already in nursing and looking to advance their career, Galen’s interactive online RN to BSN offers a flexible pathway for working nurses seeking future growth and development. Additionally, Galen offers an online MSN program with options in nursing education and nursing and healthcare leadership, created in collaboration with HCA Healthcare leaders, to help develop future nurse leaders and bridge the education-practice gap.

For those looking to enter the nursing field, Galen currently offers an on-campus, 2-year program for students to receive their Associate Degree in Nursing. With nursing entry programs entrenched in student support, Galen provides dedicated student support services designed to promote student success.

Galen: A College of Nursing For Everyone

Galen College is a nursing school for anyone who wants to pursue a career in nursing with any health system. Galen College of Nursing in Utah hopes to educate as many future nurses it can across the state in order to address Utah’s nursing shortage.

Investing In & Developing Nurses

Galen’s introduction to Utah is just the most recent effort by MountainStar Healthcare to develop and support healthcare talent.

As part of HCA Healthcare, MountainStar offers a great deal of support to its nursing colleagues, including but not limited to:

· Tuition Assistance

· Student Loan Repayment Assistance

· Discounts at a number of higher education institutions

· Academic Partnerships

· Continuing Clinical Training: Two HCA Healthcare Centers for Clinical Advancement now open in Utah, with state-of-the-art training technology to enhance ongoing clinical education

MountainStar Healthcare and HCA Healthcare currently employ more than 6,000 colleagues in the Utah care network that serves roughly one million annual patient interactions. The introduction of Galen in Utah demonstrates MountainStar Healthcare’s commitment to all colleagues – and specifically their 2,300 nurses caring for Utah’s families.

Together, HCA Healthcare and Galen College of Nursing form the largest Academic Practice Partnership in U.S. healthcare.

Galen College of Nursing

344 West 13800 South

Draper, Utah 84020

For more information about Galen in Utah, visitMountainStar.com/GalenCollege.

Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or going online to galencollege.edu.