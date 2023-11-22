Movie Reviews for "Wish", "Napoleon" and "A Very Scottish Christmas"

Film Critic Tony Toscano joins Jenny Hardman in studio with reviews with two new movies in theaters and one you can watch at home.

Streaming on Hallmark.com and The Hallmark Channel is the holiday comedy “A Merry Scottish Christmas.” The film follows estranged brother and sister, Lindsay and Brad, as they travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother, an heir to the royal family. Tony says, "A Merry Scottish Christmas is exactly what you'd expect from a Hallmark Christmas movie - a feel good, holiday film with comical bickering, royal entanglements and romance. He gives it a B and is rated TV-G.

In selected theaters is the bio drama “Napoleon,” starring Joaquin Phoenix. The film focuses on the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power as well as his relationship with his wife, Josephine. Tony says, "Although filmed as a grand epic, the movie teeters between drama with stunningly filmed battle sequences and unintentional comedy because of its underdeveloped script." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Also in theaters is Disney's “Wish.” "Wish” follows a young girl who wishes on a star and gets more than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to help her. Tony says, “Wish lacks the charm and magic that's expected from Disney. The characters are flat with animation that feels second rate and cheap. All in all “Wish” is a disappointing mess." He gives it a D and it's rated PG.

