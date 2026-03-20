"Mrs. Utah American" is ready to compete in nationals in Las Vegas

Meet the new "Mrs. Utah American", Katie Wood, who recently was crowned and is now heading to Las Vegas for Nationals where the competition will be at the Westgate, the same stage that Elvis performed on.

Katie joined us in studio to talk about her platform, "Healing through Connection".

She is on the board of Grandview for Good, which is a nonprofit grief center in Davis County that offers therapy scholarships to families and individuals who have been through something traumatic or who love lost a loved one.

Grandview for Good offers 8 week family group therapy sessions free of charge for the whole family. The next session is starting April 9, 2026.

In addition to the grief group, they offer dinner to the families before each session.

Katie says, "We often don't know what to say when someone is grieving, so we may say

nothing. By being willing to start the conversation, I want to help others connect and be there for one another."

You can learn more at grandviewforgood.org and follow Katie on Instagram @mrsutahamerican.

