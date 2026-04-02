Mrs. Utah America's mission is rooted in her personal experiences.

Mrs. Utah County Brittany Wood was recently crowned Mrs. Utah America and she'll be representing our state in the national competition this fall.

She joined us to tell us more about her platform, which is deeply personal to her.

Miss Utah America says, "My initiative, Beyond Survival, is deeply personal to me. I was raised in a home with domestic violence, and that experience shaped my desire to create more awareness, support, and accessible resources for others facing similar situations. My experience watching my mother navigate leaving an abusive marriage, grief, and raising 4 children on her own taught me that you don't have to let what happened to you, define you!"

She's partnering with schools, local businesses and organizations across Utah to bring conversations about kindness, safety, and support into everyday spaces.

Brittany is also launching a podcast this spring, sharing her story as well as the stories of other survivors and leaders in the community.

If you'd like Mrs. Utah to come visit your school or attend an event contact her on Instagram @MrsUtahAmerica or by email MrsUtah2026@gmail.com.