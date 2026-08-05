Mt. Kilimanjaro became a symbol of recovery for a former professional Utah skier and X Games competitor.

Former Park City professional skier and X Games competitor Jamie MoCrazy became the first woman to land a double flip during an X Games slopestyle ski competition in 2013.

She was known as being fearless and bold.

Then, in 2015, she suffered a catastrophic fall where she suffered a traumatic brain injury. Doctors initially didn't think she'd survive or that she'd be permanently paralyzed.

But she did survive and relearned how to walk, talk and rebuild her life.

Jamie says, "While I was in rehabilitation at Intermountain Medical Center, I looked out at the Wasatch Mountains every day and promised myself I would keep climbing—if not the same mountain, then an alternative peak."

Soon, Africa's highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, became a symbol of her recovery.

This summer she climbed the mountain to raise awareness for the millions of people living with traumatic brain injuries and to show that recovery is possible.

She wasn't alone on the journey, her 67-year old mom, Grace Mauzy, was right by her side, along with her guides.

How did they do it? Jamie is preparation was key. "My mom and I trained at The Smart Fit Method in Park City three times a week for two months, focusing not just on strength but also recovery, oxygen deprivation training and overall endurance. The program was customized with our climb in mind," Jamie says.

Through her MoCrazy Strong Foundation, Jamie helps brain injury survivors and their families with education, community, and hope.

You can learn more at mocrazystrong.org.

