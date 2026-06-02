Salt Lake City-based creator Leo Espinosa's new picture book, MY PAPA HAS A RED MUSTACHE, published by Random House Studio, is a funny and heartfelt father-daughter story set around a soccer game.

The book is inspired by Leo's own father's unforgettable red mustache and his lifelong love of soccer growing up in Colombia.

With excitement building ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the book offers soccer-loving families a warm and humorous story they can connect with together.

MY PAPA HAS A RED MUSTACHE marks Leo's debut as both author and illustrator.

Leo is doing a storytime event at The King's English this Saturday, 6/6 @ 11AM! Click here for more information on the event and for more information on Leo, visit his website studioespiniosa.com.