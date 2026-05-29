Necklace + Neckline Combos demystified

Dani Slaugh, with Style By Dani, says when picking out your outfit, don't make your necklace be an afterthought!

Dani joined us to demystify necklace and neckline combos.

She says you should match the shape of then neckline and match the colors, textures, and patterns in the outfit.

A key guideline: The higher the neckline, the longer the necklace. The lower the neckline, the more you should split the difference between the neck and the neckline, meaning put the necklace in the middle of the space in between the neck and the neckline of the top.

You can read her full blog post on her website here.

And follow her on Instagram @stylebydanithegirl.