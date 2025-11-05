Never lose a hat in the water again: These locally-made caps float!

Honu wants to help workout gear be comfortable whether you're at the gym, playing golf or grocery shopping.

The Utah-based company makes premium quality clothing without the premium price tag.

They have new hats that float on water, so you'll never lose one again when you go boating. The hats also have a cushion around the inside and they repel water.

Honu also has a new color of sling bag for those who love grey and their new colors of leggings include red plum, blueberry blue, forest green and black.

They also have new pink shorts and new t-shirts.

Plus, sock sizes now go up to XL.

Honu has been busy — they've traveled to 11 states selling at different events and they'll be at Pinners Conference November 6-9, 2025 at Mountain America Expo Center.

You can find all of the styles at honuwear.com.