Never worry about your windows again. Glide Cleaners is a Utah-based window cleaning company, now running 7 offices across 4 states.

They are not a one-and-done kind of service. Most customers are on a consistent plan, which keeps prices low and quality high on every visit.

Glide is a truly comprehensive clean. They pop and hand-brush every screen, dust out the tracks, and replace screen mesh as needed, inside and out.

They also remove hard-water for free, every single time. Utah has the hardest water in the nation; left on, it permanently etches the glass. Glide takes it off at no extra charge.

They also offer unlimited free touch-ups. that means when it rains, gets sprinkler water or has a bird hits the glass between visits, Glide will come back and fix it completely free.

There is a100 percent satisfaction guarantee, plus service you can reach. Glide answers about 95 percent of calls live and return missed ones in about 5 minutes.

It's easy to start, as low as $50 a month.

Visit glidecleaners.com or call (877) 256-0033 for more information.