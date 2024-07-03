A new children's book, Timmy Tumbles, is about the power of positivity, creativity, and diversity.

Author Ryan Milne joined Jenny Hardman to share his books story about a young boy learning self-acceptance and finding creative ways to address bullying about his/his friends' insecurities and things no one can control.

With some help from his dad, the young boy finds a way to turn what everyone perceives as negatives and weaknesses into positives and strengths.

The book was officially released on Thursday, June 27th and can be ordered here and on Amazon,