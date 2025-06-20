New Children’s Justice Center Opens In Weber County

It’s a space where small voices can be heard.

In late spring, the new Weber-Morgan Children’s Justice Center (CJC) opened its doors for the first time after years of collaboration.

The center, located in Ogden, is meant to be a safe spot or “home-like” to help address crimes against children.

The new CJC provides support to children navigating the trauma of abuse and neglect.

It is a place where forensic interviews can be conducted in a child-friendly environment, medical exams can be performed, and support services can be accessed all under one roof.

Additionally there’s training programs given to employees that help prevent secondary trauma for the children in the investigative process.

Over 2,000 families were supported by Weber-Morgan Children's Justice Center in 2024.

Ken Barkema, a volunteer and board member for CJC, says child abuse is very prevalent particularly in Utah and it’s extremely important to have a space like this new facility for young victims to feel comfortable talking.

“There was such planning that went into every detail of this facility with the needs of the children in mind,” he said.

The center is hosting their annual fundraiser Saturday, June 21 from 5-8 p.m.

The free event includes food trucks, face-painting, live music and more.

For more information or to RSVP, click here.