New Games for fall 2026

As the days get a little shorter, we're starting to spend a little more time inside. It's a perfect time to spend some quality time with your family or with friends. Make the most of that with some brand new games that are just here in time for fall.

Darin Adams is the One and Only Game King and has your first look at some of the games you want to be playing this fall.

Rump Race

This is a hilarious game where two people are hopping up and down to pump air into a balloon while trying to pop the other person's balloon. When you jump up and sit down on the air bladder, it also pushes a small sharp hammer at the other person's balloon. So you're inflating your balloon and trying to pop your opponent's balloon at the same time. This is a game that you'll never forget and could also be great for youth groups.

Hamster Hammock

This new game is great to play for all ages and stages. If you have younger kids, this is one they will love. Each person has a group of hamsters they are trying to balance on a precarious hammock. Place your large and small hamsters on the hammock without letting them fall off. Get rid of them all without having them fall and you win.

Out Of Orbit

This one can be frustrating and fun. Flick your magnetic pieces across the tabletop, trying to get close to the target in the center. If it stops right, the center magnet will connect and you get a point. But if one of the outer magnets gets it first, you lose that piece. Use strategy to knock other pieces out of the way, and get yours closest. This has an outer-space theme and will be fun for lots of ages.

Be sure to follow One and Only Game King on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube or Facebook to see games you're going to want to play with your family or friends.

