New in Home Entertainment: A murder mystery, a horror/comedy and a monster/horror

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the murder mystery series "Imperfect Women". The series follows an investigation that dives deep into the murder of a wealthy woman and all the dark secrets uncovered about her life. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Imperfect Women is an imperfect mystery series with stiff and detached performances by its leads and a fragmented and draggy plot." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the new horror / comedy "Touch Me," starring Olivia Taylor Dudley.

In the film, two codependent best friends become addicted to the heroin-like touch of an alien narcissist who may or may not be trying to take over the world. Tony says, "Although not for everyone's taste, "Touch Me" is a wonderfully weird, unsettling and brutally funny film about surrendering yourself to your darkest weaknesses." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the monster / horror film "The Yeti".

In 1947 Alaska a couple mount a search for their missing relatives, but an ancient threat stalks their expedition into the wilderness, hunting them as they seek the truth behind the disappearances. Tony says, "The Yeti is a well filmed and acted tip of the hat to old-style monster movies that didn't rely on CGI effects. This film utilizes some great practical effects and was shot almost entirely on an indoor set." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

For more movie news and reviews, go to screenchatter.com.