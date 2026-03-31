New in Home Entertainment: A nature documentary, a parental comedy and an updated reality series

Streaming on Hulu and Disney+ is the nature documentary series "Secrets of the Bees".

The series is all about bees, vital pollinators for a third of our food. Special cameras document one hive over three years, revealing remarkable architecture and intelligence. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Secrets of the Bees is an eye-opening look at what many call the 'most important species on the planet.' And just how devastating it would be for us if their numbers continue to drop." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the parental comedy "Preschool". In the film, two determined fathers engage in a comical battle to enroll their kids in an elite preschool, that escalates into an absurd no holes barred competition. Tony says, "Directed by Josh Duhamel, Preschool is a forced comedy that escalates itself into a kind of comedic oblivion losing its audience along the way. There are some mildly funny moments, but nothing sustainable." He gives it a D and it's rated PG-13.

Streaming on A&E and Disney+ is the updated reality series "Duck Dynasty: The Revival".

After some major changes in their family, Willie and Korie Robertson continue managing the Duck Commander business and their adult children. Tony says, "There is an old saying that goes 'you can never go home again' and sadly it's true for Duck Dynasty: The Revival, as the new reality series is draggy and feels overly produced and rehearsed." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.