New in Home Entertainment: A true crime series, a music documentary and a hidden camera comedy

Streaming on A&E is the true crime series "Predator Hunters". The series follows detective Tony Godwin and his work with cops who uncover online exploitation and bring perpetrators to justice before they harm children. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Predator Hunters is a satisfying true crime series bringing those who perpetrate crimes against children to the forefront and follows through to their convictions and sentencing." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the music documentary "Man on the Run". It focuses on the life and times of Paul McCartney. This new documentary takes us into Paul McCartney's extraordinary life following the breakup of 'The Beatles' to the formation of the band 'Wings' and a second decade of music. Tony says, "Using never-before-seen news archives, home videos, rare photos, as well as new interviews Man on the Run gives a deep and personal look into the life of Paul McCartney." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Also on Prime is the new hidden camera comedy "Jury Duty Presents Company Retreat".

Anthony, a new-hire at a hot sauce company, is unaware everything around him is all staged as he attends a corporate retreat for his new job. Tony says, "Company Retreat is one of the most creative series on right now. It's a genuine treasure you should not overlook." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-14.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.