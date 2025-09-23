New in Home Entertainment and coming to a stage near you

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the 3rd season of the hit sci-fi series "Invasion". In the series, Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity's existence. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although well-acted, Invasion has been a drowsy series. However, season 3 offers a bit more action and more connection adding another level of storytelling to the series." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-MA.

The History Channel's "Ancient Aliens" has just celebrated its 21st season and series host Giorgio Tsoukalos is on the road with his "Ancient Aliens Live" tour. Tsoukalos takes his series on the road to connect with audiences and begin conversations about extraterrestrial influences in human history. Tony says, "Ancient Aliens is a fun "what if" series that sometimes stretches one's imagination and is designed not to actually answer questions but to open up conversation. For information about the "Ancient Aliens Live" tour visit ancientalienslivetour.com. Tony gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG/

And speaking of tours - Maroon 5 is coming to The Delta Center October 25th for their "Love is Like" tour. The band is excited to be on the road and connecting with their fans. Tickets are on sale now.

