New in Home Entertainment: "Expedition Unknown", "Robin Hood" and "I Wish You All the Best"

Entering it's 16th season on Discovery is the archaeology series "Expedition Unknown".

Josh Gates, an archaeologist travels around the world looking for unknown and missing artifacts from throughout time. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Expedition Unknown is a wonderfully entertaining and educational series that tries to uncover ancient mysteries and artifacts. Gates and his team offer up insightful histories with a touch of humor." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on MGM+ is the action / adventure series "Robin Hood". Rob, a Saxon outlaw, and Marian, a Norman noblewoman, unite to fight injustice after the Norman conquest. He leads a rebel band while she infiltrates the corrupt court, both striving for justice and peace. Tony says, "On the up side, Robin Hood offers up some terrific cinematography and sets to compliment the acting. But the down side to the series is that there are just too many characters to get to know in the first few episodes. I'm going to give the show a chance to find its footing." He gives it a B, for now and it's not rated.

In selected theaters this Friday is the coming-of-age drama "I Wish You All the Best". After being kicked out of the house a non-binary teen embarks on a journey of self-discovery that teaches them about love, friendship and family. Tony says, "Although, I Wish You All the Best is a gentle coming-of-age story, the film feels a bit forced and stilted in places." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

