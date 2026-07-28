New in Home Entertainment: "Hungry", "Badd, Gramm-mar" and "Love on Tap"

Streaming on Prime is the action / thriller "Hungry". After becoming lost in the Louisiana swamp lands, a group of thrill-seekers fight for their lives against a rampaging hippo on the loose. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Hungry is a crazy fun tip of the hat to Jaws and 'man-against-beast' themed movies. A perfect sit back and chomp on some popcorn kind of film." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on YouTube is the improvisational comedy series "Badd, Gramm-mar". "Badd, Gramm-mer" is an improvised comedy series about a dysfunctional book club. Tony says,

"Badd, Gramm-mer is a bit hard to get used to as the actors improve themselves into corners and struggle uncomfortably to find a way out. The series needs more direction and time to get everyone on the same page." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the romantic / comedy "Love on Tap". In the film, a headstrong brewery owner clashes with a slick marketer over reviving her failing business. As they brew a reinvention plan, an unexpected romance begins to bubble. Tony says, "Love on Tap is like wearing an old and comfortable pair of jeans, as there's a kind of relaxing quality about this particular romcom that's perfect for an evening at home." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

You can get more movie news from Tony at screenchatter.com.