Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
The Place

Actions

New in Home Entertainment Reviews: "Night Nurse", "Lockbox" and "Splash City"

New in Home Entertainment
Here are this week's reviews for new releases in home entertainment.
New in Home Entertainment
Posted

Streaming on most video on demand services is the erotic thriller "Night Nurse". As a series of perverse scam calls unsettles an idyllic retirement community, a starry-eyed nurse becomes entangled with her mysterious patient. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although Night Nurse boasts some terrific actors, the film falls apart due to a script that pushes the audience away." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

Streaming on MGM+ is the psychological horror film "LockBox". A woman puts everything on the line to defend her cousin from a dangerous entity determined to track him down. Tony says, "LockBox is not a bad film, but that doesn't make it a good film either. It just kind of hovers between the two as nothing in this film can save it from being tedious. He gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the new crime drama "Splash City". In the film, two brothers on diverging paths struggle to survive a midst the pressures of their community. Tony says,
"Splash City is a gritty crime drama that is well paced and powerfully acted. The film does have a few pitfalls like falling into some formulaic moments, but overall it's a good watch." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE