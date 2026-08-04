New in Home Entertainment Reviews: "Night Nurse", "Lockbox" and "Splash City"

Streaming on most video on demand services is the erotic thriller "Night Nurse". As a series of perverse scam calls unsettles an idyllic retirement community, a starry-eyed nurse becomes entangled with her mysterious patient. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although Night Nurse boasts some terrific actors, the film falls apart due to a script that pushes the audience away." He gives it a D and it's not rated.

Streaming on MGM+ is the psychological horror film "LockBox". A woman puts everything on the line to defend her cousin from a dangerous entity determined to track him down. Tony says, "LockBox is not a bad film, but that doesn't make it a good film either. It just kind of hovers between the two as nothing in this film can save it from being tedious. He gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the new crime drama "Splash City". In the film, two brothers on diverging paths struggle to survive a midst the pressures of their community. Tony says,

"Splash City is a gritty crime drama that is well paced and powerfully acted. The film does have a few pitfalls like falling into some formulaic moments, but overall it's a good watch." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.