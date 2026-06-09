New in Home Entertainment: "Squatters", "An Enemy Within", and "Cape Fear"

Streaming on A&E is the reality series "Squatters." It's hosted by Flash Shelton. Flash Shelton and his team confront squatters nationwide, using bold tactics to help homeowners reclaim their property. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Squatters is a predictable law and order reality series that never gets much beyond the feeling the whole thing is scripted." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on Prime is the new action thriller "An Enemy Within".A man is marrying into wealth, power and a dark legacy receives a chilling message from a satellite phone slipped into his pocket: "Kill your father-in-law before midnight, or your bride dies." Tony says, "An Enemy Within is a solid action / thriller and well worth your time to check out." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV is the mystery crime thriller "Cape Fear". Based on the book which was made into 2 previous films, the new series explores a happily married couple facing a growing threat when a notorious killer from their past is released from prison. Tony says, "Although the series offers better than expected performances by its cast, including Amy Adams, Patrick Wilson and Javier Bardem, the series never really gets off the ground as it tries to stretch out the story for 10 seasons." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-MA.

You can get more movie news from Tony at screenchatter.com.