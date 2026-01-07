New puppy for Christmas? Dogtopia can help you train and socialize them

Having a new puppy at this time of year is very common and fun, but it's also the time you should start training and socializing.

Jenny Hardman talked with Myhriah Young, Area Marketing Manager, at Dogtopia of Midvale to find out about the programs they offer.

She says Dogtopia can even help with potty training and consistency, which is key to a successful outcome!

Also they can help new puppy parents manage that biting and learn how to redirect it.

It's also important to safely socialize them, and Dogtopia can teach owners how to get their pups used to new spaces, people and other dogs.

They offer a Socialization Checklist to make sure all those important areas are checked off.

Or, if you prefer, you can enroll your new family member in Puppy Preschool.

Dogtopia always has as full calendar of fun activities for dogs of all ages.

For more information, please visit dogtopia.com/midvale.