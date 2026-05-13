New Releases in Home Entertainment & At the Movies

Streaming on Hallmark+ is the new reality series "Mom's the Bride". It's hosted by Erin Cahill. Each episode follows an adult woman as she plans her mother's dream wedding. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Mom's the Bride is a perfect reality series for Hallmark with its saccharine-filled look at daughters planning and taking control of their mother's wedding." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the new comedy relationship series "It's Not Like That". Freshly divorced Lori and recently widowed pastor Malcolm, friends with teens, navigate being single while questioning if their longstanding friendship has a romantic future. Tony says, "It's Not Like That balances the right amounts of comedy, drama and romance making this series very watchable." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the new political thriller "The Wizard of the Kremlin". In the film, a young Russian filmmaker becomes an unlikely advisor to Vladimir Putin and rises to power in post-Soviet Russia, navigating the new era's complexities and chaos. Tony says, "The Wizard of the Kremlin is a powerful but overly complicated political film with exceptional performances by its cast including Jude Law's performance as Putin." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

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