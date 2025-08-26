New releases in home entertainment include "The A-Frame", "KPOPPED" and "Stars Go Dim: Roses"

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews new releases in home entertainment: "The A-Frame", "KPOPPED" and "Roses" by Stars Go Dim.
New in Home Entertainment
Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the sci-fi thriller "The A-Frame". When a physicist creates a machine that tunnels into a parallel universe he inadvertently discovers an unorthodox cancer treatment and is now recruiting human subjects to legitimize his efforts. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although slow to start, The A-Frame is a solid sci-fi horror film with terrific acting by its cast. The story is well filmed and directed with better-than-expected effects." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the competition series "KPOPPED". A group of western artists re-imagine their hit songs in collaboration with K-pop idols and compete in battle performances judged by an audience in Seoul, Korea. Tony says, "KPOPPED is an energetic competition that revitalizes classic music with a K-Pop twist." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Internationally renowned faith-based rock band "Stars Go Dim" has just released their 4th studio album called "Roses". "Stars Go Dim" was formerly an American pop rock group from Tulsa, Oklahoma, that formed in late 2007. Again, the new album "Roses" is available wherever you download music.

You can get more movie news and entertainment content at screenchatter.com.

