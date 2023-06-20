New West KnifeWorks has everything from kitchen knives to tomahawks

From kitchen knives and butcher blocks to pocket knives to tomahawks and axes and hachets too, New West KnifeWorks has them all.

Once you find the knife you're looking for, get it engraved right there in their store on Historic Park City Main Street to customize it. The whole engraving process only takes seconds.

While you're at New West KnifeWorks, make sure to test your tomahawk-throwing skills in the MTN Man Toy Shop. Jenny gave it a try, and hit her mark! There you can find all things mountain man, even beaver caps.

For more information visit newwestknifeworks.com.