Watch Now
The Place

Actions

New West KnifeWorks has everything from kitchen knives to tomahawks

New West KnifeWorks on Historic Park City Main Street
From tomahawks to kitchen knives in blocks, New West KnifeWorks on Historic Park City Main Street has it all.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 15:57:02-04

From kitchen knives and butcher blocks to pocket knives to tomahawks and axes and hachets too, New West KnifeWorks has them all.

Once you find the knife you're looking for, get it engraved right there in their store on Historic Park City Main Street to customize it. The whole engraving process only takes seconds.

While you're at New West KnifeWorks, make sure to test your tomahawk-throwing skills in the MTN Man Toy Shop. Jenny gave it a try, and hit her mark! There you can find all things mountain man, even beaver caps.

For more information visit newwestknifeworks.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere