No matter what your dental problem is, Pro Dental has the expertise to treat you

Professional Dental offers all dental services and procedures, from general dentistry to specialized treatments, ensuring complete care under one roof.

That means whether it's pain, alignment or missing teeth — they can help you.

Jenny Hardman went to the Midvalley location to talk with Dr. John Myers, DDS.

He say with their state-of-the-art technology and even advanced AI, they can deliver precise, efficient and high-standard dental care.

The team includes general dentists and specialists, all dedicated to providing the best care possible with years of training and experience.

They accept most insurance plans and also offer flexible payment plans to make dental care affordable.

Plus, for just $228 per year, their in-house plan provides affordable access to preventive care, including cleanings, exams and X-rays, plus discounts on additional treatments.

With multiple locations throughout Utah, from Logan to Payson, they make it easy for you to access top-quality dental care wherever you are.

Please visit: prodentalut.com or call 801-7858000 for more information.