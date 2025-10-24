Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Not just for your hair: A viral video of a lanyard scrunchie helps put a small Utah business on the map

"Shop Andi"
This small business is all about scrunchies.. but not just for your hair.
"Shop Andi"
Posted

Andrienne Zundel started "Shop Andi" in 2018 when hair scrunchies were becoming trendy again.

The small business started growing quickly doing collaborations with other small creators.

Andi says the bow scrunchies really made them in to what they are today.

But, it was last year that a "Shop Andi" video went viral on TikTok. It was a video of a new lanyard scrunchie and since then they've sold more than 100,000 of them!

"Shop Andi" also makes scrunchie key chains and watch bands.

Plus, they do fun, seasonal collections including their Halloween one.

In addition to hair scrunchies, you can also find headbands and hair clips too.

Visit shopandi.com for more information and follow them on @shopandi.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere