Not just for your hair: A viral video of a lanyard scrunchie helps put a small Utah business on the map

Andrienne Zundel started "Shop Andi" in 2018 when hair scrunchies were becoming trendy again.

The small business started growing quickly doing collaborations with other small creators.

Andi says the bow scrunchies really made them in to what they are today.

But, it was last year that a "Shop Andi" video went viral on TikTok. It was a video of a new lanyard scrunchie and since then they've sold more than 100,000 of them!

"Shop Andi" also makes scrunchie key chains and watch bands.

Plus, they do fun, seasonal collections including their Halloween one.

In addition to hair scrunchies, you can also find headbands and hair clips too.

Visit shopandi.com for more information and follow them on @shopandi.