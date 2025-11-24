November is a time to celebrate the progress that's been made for premature babies

November is Prematurity Awareness Month, a time to celebrate the progress that has been made for premature babies nationwide.

These are some of the smallest, most fragile patients.

And one of the biggest advances in their care has come from something simple but powerful: how we feed them.

We talked with Dr. Melinda Elliott, Chief Medical Officer at Prolacta Bioscience and practicing neonatologist, about why the right nutrition in those first days of life can change a preemie's entire future.

She explained that premature babies need 20-40 percent more calories and two to three times more protein than full-term babies.

To provide this added nutrition, many hospitals feed preemies something called a "fortifier" made from cow's milk.

Research shows fortifiers made from cow milk can increase the risk of serious complications, like something called Necrotizing Enterocolitis or NEC, among the smallest preemies.

But, Dr. Elliott says there is an alternative to cow milk fortifiers. That's what Prolacta provides: fortifiers made entirely from donor breastmilk, proven to help reduce complications so preemies can thrive, and go home sooner.

Every parent has a voice in their baby's care — but many don't realize it until later. Sometimes, until it's too late.

Dr. Elliott suggests to start by asking what kind of fortifier will be added to their baby's feeds: from cow milk or human milk.

Parents can ask for Prolacta by name, it can be shipped overnight to the hospital, even if they don't hae a contract.

Prolacta is the first and only fortifier made from 100% donor breastmilk, and it is used by 55 percent of Level 3 & 4 hospitals in the U.S. today.

You can find more information and support at parents.prolacta.com.