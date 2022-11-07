Watch Now
Nurses are in high demand and you could be one in just 3 years.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 16:27:19-05

Nurses are in high demand and the need for nurses is only going to increase.

Provo College offers a 9-semester course and when students complete it, they will graduate with a Bachelor's Degree.

Jenny went inside one of their interactive labs where nursing students were training on a mannequin that breathes and communicates with them.

This kind of lab work prepares nursing students for the real world by teaching not only the technical things, but also interacting with patients and judgement skills too.

Provo College offers a mix of in-person and online classes.

You can learn more by visiting provocollege.edu.

