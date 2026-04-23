Nurses Week is Coming Up: Why we can't heal without them

Nurses Week is just around the corner and we talked with a local nurse from CommonSpirit.

Laura Malaise is the Chief Nursing Officer at Holy Cross Hospital in West Valley City.

She says nursing is far more than a job - it's a dynamic, compassionate, and highly skilled profession.

Nurses are at the forefront of healthcare, blending scientific knowledge with empathy to advocate for patients, innovate care strategies, and navigate complex health challenges.

"We are critical thinkers, problem-solvers, and caregivers, and our role is essential to the well-being of society," says Laura.

Medicine is teamwork and nurses are often the first, and most consistent point of contact for patients and their families.

Laura says CommonSpirit fosters a supportive and empowering environment for nurses and prioritize a healthy working environment through a robust mentorship program for new graduates, flexible scheduling options, easily accessible mental health and wellness resources and shared governance models that give nurses a voice in decision-making.

If you're considering a career in nursing, Laura says it's one of the most rewarding professions you could choose.

You can learn all about it at mountain.commonspirit.org.