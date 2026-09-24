October is a great time to book a family vacation to San Diego

When it comes to knowing about great places for the family to visit, we turn to our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom.

She joined us from the San Diego Zoo, which opened in 1916, spans more than 140 acres and has more than 150,000 animals a 2 million plants!

It's one of the many places you can visit in San Diego during the "Kids Free" promotion in October.

Emily says October weather is spectacular in San Diego and it's less crowded than spring and summertime.

There are 60 different attractions taking part in the Kids Free promotion, including theme parks, museums, the aquarium, the zoo and so much more!

You can plan an entire itinerary around it because hotels and restaurants participate as well.

Learn more at sandiego.org and be sure to follow Emily @thetravelmom on Facebook and Instagram because she's giving away a fun stay in San Diego!