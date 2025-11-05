Ogden Eats is going on now through November 15, 2025.

It's a time for locals and visitors alike to experience the city's local and independent restaurants without breaking the bank.

Every participating restaurant chooses the menu items that will be available for Ogden Eats.

Morgan Saxton was at UTOG Brewing at 2331 Grant Avenue in Ogden to see their Ogden Eats offerings:

Mango Chutney Bruschetta $12 - Three pieces of Butter Toasted Crostini topped with a Sweet Mango Chutney a spiced Ancho Whipped Cream Cheese, Fire Roasted Tomato, and a slice of Fresh Jalapeño

Harvest Romesco - Choice of Protein (Grilled Chicken $16, Flat Iron Steak $20, Seared or

Blackened Salmon $19) with a Nutty Carrot Romesco sauce, Spinach Chimichurri drizzle,

Crispy Brussel Sprouts, topped with Chopped Toasted Almonds and Fried Sage

Grilled Artichoke Flatbread $15 - Charred Naan Bread, a spread of Lemon Cream Sauce, with Wilted Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Artichoke topped with Parmesan, and a Balsamic Reduction.

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake $10 - Cheesecake Square infused with Pumpkin and Earthy

Spices, Whipped Cream, Candied Walnuts, Caramel Drizzle, a Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie and Crispy Sage

Hours

Monday- Thursday: 11:30 am- 9:00 pm

Friday- Saturday: 11:30 am- 10 pm

Sunday: 10:30 am- 8:00 pm

Visit the participants page to see the other local dining options.