One of the best ways to experience Antelope Island is on horseback

During our stop at Antelope Island State Park as part of our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE series, we learned that one of best ways to experience the scenery is on horseback.

Rhodes Valley Outfitters is the only horse tour on the island and they've been around since 2020.

They offer rides that will take you places you wouldn't otherwise see hiking or by car. They can even go off the trails.

Marie Long with Rhodes Valley Outfitters says it's common to see wildlife along the trips, including bison, bighorn sheep, antelope and coyotes.

They offer one or two-hour tours for people eight years and older.

Be sure to stock up on your Lifetime gear, like hats and coolers to have a fun and safe stay.

While you're at Antelope Island, be sure to stop in at the new Visitor Center.

It's huge, 30,000 square feet, and provides sweeping views of the lake from all sides.

Todd Tanner says it's filled with all new, top-quality exhibits that are fun and educational in one.

They have interactive maps to help you learn about the animals and the history, and they even have a brine shrimp tank so you can get a good look at them.

They have a lounge area where you can hear different speakers and there's even a space you can rent for weddings, parties or conferences and a beautiful theater too!

You can learn more information at stateparks.utah.gov/parks/antelope-island and you can find a Lifetime store near you at Lifetime.com.