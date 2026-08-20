One of the biggest mistakes families make is letting their insurance policies auto-renew

With prices rising everywhere, how can families make sure they're not paying too much for insurance?

Mason Harrison, Insurance Services Manager with Granite Credit Union, joined us with advice.

He says one of the biggest mistakes people make is letting their policies auto-renew year after year without reviewing them.

Insurance rates change frequently, and a company that was competitive three years ago may not be the best fit today.

Granite encourages people to get a complimentary insurance review and quote comparison.

Often, they can identify opportunities to save money while maintaining or even improving coverage.

It only takes a few minutes to find out if you're overpaying.

Granite can help with a wide range of insurance needs including auto, homeowners, life, umbrella coverage, RV insurance, and even pet insurance.

Having all your coverage reviewed together often helps identify gaps and opportunities for savings.

Mason says it's important to review insurance coverage and not just focus on the premium.

Price matters, but the cheapest policy isn't always the best policy if it leaves you underinsured.

Granite helps clients understand deductibles, liability limits, replacement costs, and other important coverage details.

Mason says, "Our goal is to make sure people have the production they need, not just the lowest monthly payment."

Visit Granite.org/Insurance-Services to request a free quote. They'll gather some basic information and compare options from multiple insurance providers.

Even if someone is happy with their current insurance company, it's worth getting a second opinion.

You may discover better pricing, stronger coverage, or both.