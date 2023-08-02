One of the first babies born at Lone Peak is 10, and so's the hospital

MountainStar Healthcare's Lone Peak Hospital celebrated its 10th anniversary in a big way -- with a party like none other.

They invited some of the first babies delivered at Lone Peak back to the hospital to reunite with the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for them.

That includes 10-year-old Caroline Albertsen and her mom Carmen Albertson who gave birth back in 2013.

Jenny Hardman talked to them on the very exciting day at Lone Star.

Their OB/GYN Dr. Carrie Sloan was also there and said with one of the nation's fastest-growing populations, Lone Peak Hospital has embraced the opportunity to meet the community need.

From their beginnings as a freestanding emergency center in the alfalfa fields in Draper, to their present award-winning hospital, Lone Peak's commitment to the care and improvement of human life has been a constant.

