One of the most popular events at the Living Planet Aquarium is back for the holidays

The Aquarium Lantern Festival, one of the most popular events of the year, is back!

It returns to the nine-acre Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza with all-new, dazzling lanterns and the return of some fan favorites. Remember that giant octopus from last year? It's back! Along with another brand-new, larger-than-life lantern that you won't want to miss.

The Aquarium Lantern Festival showcases outdoor displays of nature-inspired lanterns, featuring a diverse range of animals, from otters and fish to frogs, sea jellies, and more.

The festival will feature a variety of interactive displays and games, including swings and photo opportunities, suitable for the whole family to enjoy.

Aquarium access is INCLUDED with all Lantern Festival tickets from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m., so when you're done seeing the lanterns outside, you can head inside and see all your favorite animal lanterns in real life!

We met Juniper the Barn Owl who is only six months old and in training to be part of a bird show in the future.

The Summit & Shores Cafe will be open from 5:30-9:00 p.m. inside the Aquarium and will offer festive concessions outside, such as hot chocolate and roasted nuts.

Tickets are on sale now.

Get the best price by purchasing in advance at livingplanetaquarium.org/experiences/lantern-festival.

