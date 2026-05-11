One of the most spectacular vacation locations is just a road trip away

Who's ready for a road trip? One of the most spectacular vacation locations is close enough to drive to from any place in Utah.

Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, joined us from the South Rim of The Grand Canyon.

She says the spot is a perfect place to just slow down and have an un-hurried experience. But, that doesn't mean it won't be exciting.

The Grand Canyon is a great location for a romantic escape, a girls getaway or a family vacation because there are so many things to do.

There's an historic village to explore and you can travel back in time on the Grand Canyon Railway which is scenic and relaxing.

Or, hop on a mule for a ride into the canyon.

You can also hike or bike and if you prefer a slower pace, there are motorcoach tours.

There are many lodges and cabins to choose from for a variety of budgets.

From June 6-13,, 2026 there's a big event - The Grand Canyon Star Party where you can take guided tours, listen to guest speakers and more.

The Grand Canyon is a dark sky destination.

You can get started planning your vacation at grandcanyonlodges.com and visitgrandcanyon.com.