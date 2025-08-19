One-pan late-summer dinners for busy families

Emilie davis, MScN, a holistic gut health nutritionist, says, "Last August, one of my clients, a mom of three, told me that the second school starts, it feels like dinner becomes a fire drill."

Emilie says that mom found herself leaning on takeout or processed freezer meals because sports, homework and work schedules filled up her time.

But Emilie says, "We worked together to create a handful of one-pan dinners that could be on the table in 30 minutes, used seasonal produce and supported gut health."

By making simple swaps, like roasting zucchini and chicken with a probiotic-rich sauerkraut topping instead of heavy sauces, the family had more energy and fewer stomach aches.

Emilie says one-pan dinners work for gut health because whole seasonal foods are easier to break down. You can get a balanced plate in one pan with veggies, protein, and healthy fats cooked together.

Plus, there's minimal cleanup meaning most families are more likely to stick with it.

She showed us how to make a Zucchini, Chicken & Sauerkraut Bake. You just toss cubed chicken breast, zucchini and carrots with olive oil, garlic and herbs. Roast until golden, then top with a scoop of sauerkraut for a warm-cold flavor contrast and probiotic boost.

You can also get her recipe for One-Pan Cabbage & Salmon for FREE by clicking here.

And, you can learn more from Emilie at wholeessentialsnutrition.com.