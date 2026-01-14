Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Orangetheory has an amazing deal for you -- work out for just $2 a day through January

(The Place Advertiser) - Orangetheory has an amazing deal for you -- work out for just $2 a day through January.
Orangetheory says they have an incredible promotion through January -- just $2 a day, so book your class and see what it's all about.

Jenny Hardman already knows and loves the workouts — in fact she just completed her 1,000th one!

Jenny stopped by the Holladay location and talked with Sierra West, who says Orangetheory is a total-body workout with a dedicated coach.

Your Orangetheory coach guides you through your one-hour workout that combines science and technology to guarantee maximum results from the inside out.

Their workouts consist of a treadmill (or stationary bike if you prefer), a rowing machine and weights, all while the coach watches and motivates you the entire time.

The workouts are heart rate-based interval training that track your heart rate, calories burned, minutes performed, and personal records.

There's also an app so you can keep track of your own pace.

Orangetheory is a one-stop-shop for your fitness journey as the workouts build strength, endurance and performance.

For more information and to find a studio near you click here.

