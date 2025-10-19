Organize your garage before winter with The Wright Way to Organize

Winterizing your garage before it’s too late in three easy steps!

Take a BEFORE photo

1.Take everything out.



Make piles

Trash

Donation

Keep

2. Sweep it out



Sweep the corners and the edges first

Leaf blower works great.

OCD, spray it with the hose or hire a power washer

Get help. It’s a garage!

3. Address your piles



Rehome the items your keeping and categorize the home

Good time to store things you won’t use for the season

Load up the donations or call the junk removal company

Crap metal can be picked up for fee

Scrap metal yard will pay you for your metal.

Trash the trash.

Take your AFTER photo



Treat yourself, you deserve it!

Sign up for the newsletter for more information for a $200 clean out garage special. For more information, go to her website.