Organize your garage before winter with The Wright Way to Organize

Winterizing your garage before it’s too late in three easy steps!
Take a BEFORE photo
1.Take everything out.
- Make piles
- Trash
- Donation
- Keep
2. Sweep it out
- Sweep the corners and the edges first
- Leaf blower works great.
- OCD, spray it with the hose or hire a power washer
- Get help. It’s a garage!
3. Address your piles
- Rehome the items your keeping and categorize the home
- Good time to store things you won’t use for the season
- Load up the donations or call the junk removal company
- Crap metal can be picked up for fee
- Scrap metal yard will pay you for your metal.
- Trash the trash.
Take your AFTER photo
- Treat yourself, you deserve it!
