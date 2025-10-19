Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Organize your garage before winter with The Wright Way to Organize

Follow these tips to clean out your space
The Wright Way to Organize
Winterizing your garage before it’s too late in three easy steps!

Take a BEFORE photo

1.Take everything out.

  • Make piles
  • Trash
  • Donation
  • Keep

2. Sweep it out

  • Sweep the corners and the edges first
  • Leaf blower works great.
  • OCD, spray it with the hose or hire a power washer
  • Get help. It’s a garage!

3. Address your piles

  • Rehome the items your keeping and categorize the home
  • Good time to store things you won’t use for the season
  • Load up the donations or call the junk removal company
  • Crap metal can be picked up for fee
  • Scrap metal yard will pay you for your metal.
  • Trash the trash.

Take your AFTER photo

  • Treat yourself, you deserve it!

