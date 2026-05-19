Oteo is now in Pleasant Grove

Oteo is a locally owned authentic Mexican Restaurant with a modern twist which has been in business since 2013.

They recently moved locations and are open in Pleasant Grove at 2135 West 450 South.

Oteo is now hosting an elevated, kid-friendly tea party experience at the new restaurant.

Picture little ones dressed up in their finest, sipping from delicate teacups, and digging into finger foods they actually love — grilled cheese, donuts, fresh fruit tarts, and other approachable bites alongside all the classic tea party charm.

It's the kind of afternoon families remember for years, and it's perfect for birthdays, or any excuse to make an ordinary day feel special.

The new space at is significantly bigger than the previous spot, which means there's finally room to host these tea parties the way they deserve.

You can learn more at oteorestaurant.com and follow them on Instagram @oteorestaurants.