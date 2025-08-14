Our film critic calls a new movie in theaters this weekend "one of the best sequels in a long time"

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the new horror / thriller "Shaman," starring Sara Canning. A Missionary converting an indigenous community in a remote Ecuadorian volcano must come to terms with her own faith when her son is possessed by dark forces. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although the format isn't new, Shaman offers up some pretty good jump scares, special effects and better-than-expected performances by its cast, especially Sara Canning in the lead role." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Streaming on Netflix is the new crime / drama series "The Waterfront." It stars Holt McCallany and Melissa Benoist. As their North Carolina fishing empire decays, the Buckleys grapple to revive their imperiled maritime heritage no matter what it takes. Tony says, "The Waterfront is an intriguing crime series with well-written characters and solid performances." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters Friday is the sequel to 2021's hit film "Nobody" as Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen star in "Nobody 2". Suburban dad Hutch Mansell, a former lethal assassin, is pulled back into his violent past after thwarting a home invasion, setting off a chain of events that unravels secrets about his wife Becca's past and his own. Tony says, "Nobody 2 is one of the best sequels in a long time. The film is darkly funny, offering up a ballet of violence and terrific stunt work. Joining Odenkirk and Nielsen on this adult romp is Christopher Lloyd, Sharon Stone, Colin Hanks and Michael Ironside." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can get more from Tony by visiting screenchatter.com.

