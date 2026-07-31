Our Film Critic reviews the new "Spider-Man" movie, plus movies you can stream at home

Streaming on STARZ is the new crime / drama series "Fightland". In the series, a disgraced boxing champion is released from prison. He returns to London to take revenge on the crime family that betrayed him. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Fightland does a better-than-expected job of rising above the revenge story trope and offers up a gritty, physical and emotional story worth your time to see." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Hallmark + is the new romantic /comedy series "Paris is Always a Good Idea". A busy executive goes to Ireland, Paris, and Spain to revisit three past loves. Tony says, "Paris is Always a Good Idea is a lighthearted romantic romp with England, Ireland and Spain as a backdrop for this new series." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

The web slinger is back as "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" opens in theaters. After the events in "No Way Home," a forgotten Peter Parker lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressures and his personal depression trigger a dangerous change. Tony says, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day exceeds expectations to become the best film in the franchise. It's a must-see superhero film you'll want to see twice." He gives ilt an A and it's rated PG-13.

You can find more movie news from Tony at screenchatter.com.