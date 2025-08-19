Our foodie findings this week are the tastes of Italy and Japan.

Whether you're in the mood for Italian or are craving Asian food, this week's foodie findings from Salt Lake Foodie are sure to satisfy.
Galeano's Ristorante Italiano - Salt Lake City
Ravioli Alla Aragosta
Lobster and ricotta-stuffed ravioli with saffron cream and lobster sauce.
Carpaccio Di Manzo
Thinly sliced beef drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil, lemon, capers, red onions, arugula, and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, served with truffle mayo.
Linguine Neri Alle Vongole
Linguine with littleneck clams, white wine, parsley, red pepper flakes, and garlic.
Mensho Ramen - Salt Lake City
Yuzo Shio - Vegan soup (w/ shiitake, kombu, porcini, vegetables), yuzu, grated daikon, spinach, roasted tomato, shiitake, green onion, enoki chips, & hosaki menma.
Wagyu Shoyu - Aged katsuobushi shoyu soup, A5 Wagyu, smoked ajitama, enoki chips spinach. red onions, shiitake, & negi
A5 Wagyu Caviar
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.