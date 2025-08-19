Our foodie findings this week are the tastes of Italy and Japan.

Whether you're in the mood for Italian or are craving Asian food, this week's foodie findings from Salt Lake Foodie are sure to satisfy.

Galeano's Ristorante Italiano - Salt Lake City

Ravioli Alla Aragosta

Lobster and ricotta-stuffed ravioli with saffron cream and lobster sauce.

Carpaccio Di Manzo

Thinly sliced beef drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil, lemon, capers, red onions, arugula, and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, served with truffle mayo.

Linguine Neri Alle Vongole

Linguine with littleneck clams, white wine, parsley, red pepper flakes, and garlic.

Mensho Ramen - Salt Lake City

Yuzo Shio - Vegan soup (w/ shiitake, kombu, porcini, vegetables), yuzu, grated daikon, spinach, roasted tomato, shiitake, green onion, enoki chips, & hosaki menma.

Wagyu Shoyu - Aged katsuobushi shoyu soup, A5 Wagyu, smoked ajitama, enoki chips spinach. red onions, shiitake, & negi

A5 Wagyu Caviar

