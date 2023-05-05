Our Hometown Hero is a teacher who helps every kid achieve

Each month we introduce you to a local "Hometown Hero", a person who is making a big difference in the community.

This month Jenny, along with Mattress Warehouse Utah, surprised a teacher in her classroom at Academy Park Elementary School.

Principal Heidi Draper says she's not surprised a student's parents nominated Mrs. Jenova Lopez. Principal Draper says she's committed to helping every kid achieve, even after the last school bell has rung.

Mrs. Lopez is a first grade teacher and loves each and every student, she greets them with a hug and smile.

She recently even had back surgery and hurried back to her classroom as soon as possible because she said her "kids needed her".

As the Hometown Hero, Mattress Warehouse Utah owners Karl Tobler and Kati Tobler Bryant gave her a $500 Visa gift card.

Mrs. Lopez was almost speechless and said to her school is her therapy time.

