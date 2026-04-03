Our Pet of the Week has a perfect name for Spring: Petunia

Our Pet of the Week has a very Spring-like name: Petunia! And this sweet girl is ready to find her forever home!

Petunia is about two years old and a Maltese-poodle mix who came from a hoarding situation.

She is good with kids, other dogs and cats too, so she'd fit in well with just about every family out there!

Petunia is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations and chipped.

If you'd like to meet Petunia, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event at Petco in Draper, 195 E. 12300 S., on Saturday, April 4, 2026. You can see adoptable dogs and get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny.