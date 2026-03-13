Our Pet of the Week has a very famous name -- let's help Ozzie find his forever family!

Our Hearts4Paws Pet of the week has a very famous name — Ozzie!

He's a Carin terrier and chihuahua mix and he's fully grown.

Ozzie will be your best friend and most loyal companion. He loves belly rubs and other rubs in general.

He also loves to go on runs and do other outdoors things.

He's good with kids (six years and up), dogs and cats and is house-trained and kennel trained.

He's current on all vaccinations, neutered and chipped.

His adoption fee is $400.

If you'd like to meet Ozzie, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.